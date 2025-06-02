Delhi: Police Nab Two in String of Robberies Involving Cash and Scooter Theft

In significant robbery took place under Delhi's Krishna Nagar police jurisdiction where two two motorcycle-borne assailants snatched a bag which had around Rs.90 lakh from man. This incident took place on May 21 . In separate incident on next day May 22 same group came on a motorcycle and stole a scooter from another person. This incident took place in Vivek vihar area. As per the police report around Rs 4 lakh cash was their in the boot space.

The special staff teams and Local police jointly investigated two robberies and identified a suspect residing in Ghaziabad. A raid on Rameshwarm Mathur's house found him absent. Subsequently, police learned of his location at his sister's house in Buland and arrested him there.

Ghaziabad police arrested Vijay Singh, an accomplice in a bike robbery, and recovered the bike used in robbery and a loaded pistol from him. Police also recovered Rs 40,000 in cash; the remaining amount was either spent or deposited in a bank and is being recovered.