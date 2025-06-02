Delhi: Police Nab Two in String of Robberies Involving Cash and Scooter Theft

By Lokmat English Desk | Updated: June 2, 2025 17:01 IST2025-06-02T17:00:07+5:302025-06-02T17:01:58+5:30

In significant robbery took place under Delhi's Krishna Nagar police jurisdiction where two two motorcycle-borne assailants snatched a bag ...

Delhi: Police Nab Two in String of Robberies Involving Cash and Scooter Theft | Delhi: Police Nab Two in String of Robberies Involving Cash and Scooter Theft

Delhi: Police Nab Two in String of Robberies Involving Cash and Scooter Theft

In significant robbery took place under Delhi's Krishna Nagar police jurisdiction where two two motorcycle-borne assailants snatched a bag which had around Rs.90 lakh from man. This incident took place on May 21 . In separate incident on next day May 22 same group came on a motorcycle and stole a scooter from another person. This incident took place in Vivek vihar area. As per the police report around Rs 4 lakh cash was their in the boot space.

The special staff teams and Local police jointly investigated two robberies and identified a suspect residing in Ghaziabad. A raid on Rameshwarm Mathur's house found him absent. Subsequently, police learned of his location at his sister's house in Buland and arrested him there.

Also Read: 16 Bangladeshis, including 7 minors, apprehended in East Delhi

Ghaziabad police arrested Vijay Singh, an accomplice in a bike robbery, and recovered the bike used in robbery and a loaded pistol from him. Police also recovered Rs 40,000 in cash; the remaining amount was either spent or deposited in a bank and is being recovered.

Open in app
Tags :delhiNational newsTheft News