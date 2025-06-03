Delhi Police Nab Two Wanted Criminals in Separate Late-Night Encounters

In significant breakthrough Delhi police has nabbed two wanted criminals in two separate late night encounters. The accused identified as Asif allegedly attacked the head constable in Jaitpur. While the second accused Rajpal involved in a woman’s murder in Kalindi Kunj, were injured.

During the operation A bullet also hit an officer's bulletproof jacket. The injured accused was taken to hospital for the further treatment.

#BREAKING: Delhi Police nabbed two wanted criminals in separate late-night encounters. Asif, accused of attacking a head constable in Jaitpur, and Rajpal, involved in a woman’s murder in Kalindi Kunj, were injured. Both were hospitalized. A bullet also hit an officer's… pic.twitter.com/8j12GFRhkc — IANS (@ians_india) June 3, 2025

In another case Delhi police successfully cracked down on the major theft case involving Rs 35 lakh within just 48 hours. The accused, identified as Vivek Raj alias Sahil an accountant at the victim company was arrested from Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh. He allegedly stole Rs 34,98,550 which was recovered from his possession.

On May 24, police in Moti Nagar were alerted to a Rs 3.5 million theft from Dynamic Forge Company's Karampura office. DCP Vichitra Veer stated that a field officer had secured the cash in a safe, with only the accountant present. Upon the officer's return, the safe was open and the money gone. Inspector Varun Dalal launched an investigation, conducting raids across Gurugram, Noida, and Azamgarh, and checking over 40 hotels using surveillance. On May 26, a tip led the team to the accused at Manglam Hotel in Azamgarh.