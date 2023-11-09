Delhi Police nabbed 1,468 Narco offenders in 2023 till Oct: Official

New Delhi, Nov 9 The Delhi Police have arrested a total of 1,468 Narco offenders in 1,144 Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) cases, till October this year, an official said citing the data.

Alongside these arrests, police have seized large quantity of substances, totaling over 62 kg heroin/smack, 15.31 kg of cocaine, 2,802.29 kg ganja, 377.91 kg opium, 77.37 kg charas, and 346.37 kg poppy head.

In a major success against the drug menace rampant in the city, especially in the Yamuna floodplains area, the Delhi Police also busted a major drug cartel comprising a Nasha Mukti Kendra, a medical store and eight suppliers and their aides, who would provide drugs to the addicts.

Delhi L-G V.K. Saxena, who had been frequently visiting the Yamuna floodplains in connection with the river's rejuvenation under the aegis of the NGT constituted High Level Committee (HLC), had first-hand witnessed drug trafficking and abuse in the area and instructed

Police Commissioner, Sanjay Arora to ensure expeditious remedial measures.

Special Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Ravindra Singh Yadav said that the Anti-Narcotic Task Force (ANTF) and North District Police and assisted by the officials of Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, had launched a drive on the Yamuna floodplains to clear the area of drug peddlers.

The police raided the premises of a Nasha Mukti Kendra named Elegant Clinic in Jahangirpuri area, whose in-charge was found to be indulged in drug trafficking.

"Examination of the registers and stock of drugs revealed that the in-charge of the said premises, identified as Pradeep, was pilfering the drugs on the basis of the Aadhaar cards of the addicts undergoing treatment at the centre, and selling them to drug trafficking gangs at higher prices, who further sold them to drug addicts and vagabonds on the Yamuna floodplains in areas like the Hanuman Mandir, Chatta Rail, ISBT, Yamuna Bazar, Nigam Bodh Ghat, etc.," said the Special CP.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor