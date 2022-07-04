Delhi Police nabs 3rd shooter in Moosewala murder case

New Delhi, July 4 The Special Cell of Delhi Police has arrested the third shooter, who was involved in the brutal killing of Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala and another most wanted gangster of the Lawrence Bishnoi - Goldy Brar gang alliance, an official said on Monday.

The shooter, identified as Ankit, was also previously found involved in two other heinous cases of attempt to murder in Rajasthan while the other accused, identified as Sachin Choudhary alias Sachin Bhiwani was responsible for harboring four of the shooters.

"The duo were nabbed near Mahatma Gandhi Marg, near Kashmiri Gate Bus stand on Sunday around 11.00 p.m.," Delhi Police spokesperson Suman Nalwa said.

The senior official said that Sachin Bhiwani was the main person handling all the operations of Lawrence Bishnoi gang in Rajasthan.

"He was also wanted in a heinous case of Churu, Rajasthan," Nalwa said.

At the time of their apprehension, the Special Cell recovered three Punjab Police uniforms from their possession apart from one pistol of 9 MM bore along with 10 live cartridges and one pistol of .30 MM bore along with 9 live cartridges.

Earlier also it was the Special Cell which arrested three people two main shooters and their one facilitator who were involved in the Moosewala's killing.

The two accused shooters, identified as Priyavrat alias Fauji (26), a resident of Sonipat in Haryana, and Kashish alias Kuldeep (24), were arrested from Kutch district in Gujarat on June 19.

Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) H.S. Dhaliwal had said that the accused Priyavrat, was the head of the module of the gangsters and led the team of shooters and was in direct touch with Goldy Brar at the time of incident.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor