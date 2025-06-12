Delhi Police nabs fugitive linked to Khalistani propaganda in Uttarakhand

Dehradun, June 12 The Special Cell of Delhi Police has arrested Gurdas Singh, a fugitive wanted in connection with a shooting at a property dealer's office in the Mansarovar Park area of the national Capital, officials said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, Singh, who had been absconding after being granted bail, was apprehended by the Special Cell from Uttarakhand on June 6, where he had been deliberately evading arrest for an extended period.

In a significant revelation, authorities found that Singh was allegedly promoting the ideology of slain Khalistani terrorist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and designated pro-Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

"Gurdas Singh's mobile phone has been found containing inflammatory material and statements made by designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, along with content glorifying Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, indicating potential ideological links to extremist and anti-national elements," the police said.

Additionally, the Delhi Police also mentioned that the security and Intelligence agencies will jointly interrogate Gurdas Singh to verify any formal or informal association with anti-national organisations.

The arrest is being treated as a major breakthrough in an ongoing investigation linked to the recovery of an illegal firearm.

Singh's capture has prompted the Special Cell to expand its operations, with plans to conduct multiple raids in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand to identify and apprehend the original supplier of the illegal weapon recovered earlier.

Investigators are currently examining both forward and backward linkages of the recovered firearm, seeking to determine whether Singh is part of a broader arms supply network.

They also plan to explore any additional leads that may emerge during the ongoing probe.

Singh had been on the run since the shooting incident at the Mansarovar Park office and was the subject of a Non-Bailable Warrant (NBW) issued by the Karkardooma Court.

During the arrest, police recovered a pistol from the toolbox of his motorcycle in Dilshad Garden, as well as a photo from his phone showing him holding a firearm. The motorcycle, police said, was reported stolen from Sagarpur.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor