Delhi Police nabs gang member taking orders from jailed gangster Rajesh Bawania through social media

New Delhi, Dec 8 Delhi Police arrested a member of the notorious Rajesh Bawania gang, alleged to have been receiving instructions from the gangster currently incarcerated in Tihar jail, an official said on Friday.

The accused identified as Ansh (20), a resident of Pooth Kalan Village in Delhi, was reportedly using social media channels as a means to coordinate and carry out criminal activities in the area.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Ravi Kumar Singh said that on Tuesday specific input was received that an associate of the Rajesh Bawania gang was roaming around with a pistol.

Acting swiftly, a police team was formed. “The team successfully apprehended the suspect, identified as Ansh and recovered a country-made pistol with two live cartridges from his possession,” said the DCP.

Investigations revealed that Ansh was in constant touch with Rajesh Bawania through social media platforms and was likely waiting for instructions to commit crimes in the area.

