Delhi Police nabs gangster Shivam alias ‘Laddu’ with firearm, foils gang war plot

New Delhi, July 16 In a swift and decisive operation, the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of the Crime Branch, Delhi Police, has arrested a budding gangster Shivam alias Laddu, foiling a possible gangwar incident in the capital’s Jahangirpuri area.

The arrest comes amid heightened tensions between rival gangs operating in North Delhi.

According to Delhi Police, a team led by Inspector Nitesh Kumar and comprising SI Soamya Kulhar, Head Constables Vikrant, Pramod, and Gulshan, acted on a tip-off that Shivam was planning a violent strike to assert his dominance.

He was apprehended from the service road near Sadaiv Atal on July 15. A country-made pistol and two live cartridges were recovered from his possession.

A case has been registered under FIR No. 177/25 at the Crime Branch police station under relevant sections of the Arms Act. Shivam is no stranger to the police. He has been previously involved in two criminal cases—FIR No. 564/25 at Adarsh Nagar and FIR No. 678/25 at Jahangirpuri, both related to armed assaults and gang rivalry.

During interrogation, he confessed to his involvement in an ongoing gang conflict with a rival gang member, Aryan alias Gullu.

He admitted to attempting to eliminate Aryan, fearing an imminent attack on himself. Police say Shivam has been associated with criminal activities since his juvenile years. His gang has been embroiled in a bloody rivalry with the Narender gang, which traces its roots to the late Deepak ‘Patrakar’ - an associate of jailed gangster Prince Wadhwa.

“In October 2024, during cross-firing between these gangs, Deepak was killed while Narender, with his associate, was injured. There have been several incidents of gang war between these rival factions. In January 2025, a person, namely Lucky was murdered who was close to Shivam and he wanted to avenge his murder,” said DCP Sanjeev Kumar Yadav.

Further investigation is underway to identify his associates and prevent the escalation of violence.

--IANS

sas/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor