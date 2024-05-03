Delhi Police, NSG security conducting mock drills across city

New Delhi, May 3 The Delhi Police along with the National Security Guard (NSG) are conducting security mock drills across several locations including Kashmiri Gate and the New Parliament Building in the national capital, an official said on Friday.

As per sources, the drills to ensure preparedness to thwart any untoward incident are also being conducted at schools.

This comes two days after several schools in Delhi-NCR received bomb threat via emails.

A Delhi Police source told IANS that the drills are being conducted at various sites such as metro stations, schools, temples, and government buildings. "Over 10 locations have been chosen for these drills, which will continue till late night," said a source.

The drill at the New Parliament Building commenced at around 3 p.m. and continued till 3:30 p.m.

"The DCPs and their teams oversaw the drills, with the presence of canine units, bomb disposal squads, and other specialised teams," said a senior police official.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor