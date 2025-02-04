Delhi Police on high alert ahead of Assembly elections, leads late-night patrolling

New Delhi, Feb 4 Ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, Delhi Police is maintaining strict vigilance and has heightened security across the city.

The South District Police conducted a late-night patrol, which was led by DCP Ankit Chauhan. The patrol was part of the ongoing efforts to ensure safety and prevent any untoward incidents during the election period.

DCP Ankit Chauhan spoke about the enhanced security measures in place, stating, "Our district has received approximately 15 companies of outside forces. In addition to this, Home Guards and police personnel from other units have also been deployed. So, in total, around 3,800 police personnel and 15 companies of forces, along with 1,500 Home Guards, have been deployed in our district."

This proactive patrolling and reinforcement aims to keep the district safe and ensure a peaceful environment ahead of the elections.

With the Assembly polls slated for tomorrow, the battle for Delhi has intensified, with the ruling AAP, BJP, and the Congress pulling out all stops to secure voter support.

All three parties have released their manifestos, making promises and pledges in exchange for control of the national Capital. The final outcome of this high-stakes contest will be announced on February 8.

The high-voltage campaigning for the Delhi Assembly elections ended at 5:00 p.m. on Monday, with all three major political parties, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress, making their final efforts to woo voters.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed several major public gatherings across Delhi on Monday as part of the BJP's campaign.

However, AAP National Convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is eyeing a fourth consecutive term, hoping to secure another victory for his party.

