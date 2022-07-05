Delhi Police questions BJP's Tejasvi Surya in connection with case of demonstration outside Kejriwal's residence

Bharatiya Janata Party MP and Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha National President Tejasvi Surya was questioned by the Delhi Police in connection with the demonstration outside Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's house on March 30, said the police on Tuesday.

According to the police, the questioning was done nearly 10 days ago. The police had issued notice to the BJP leader under CRPC 41, responding to which Surya had said that when he returns to Delhi, the police can question him.

The police questioned Surya in his government house on the Ashoka road in the last week of June. He was also shown the CCTV footage in which the workers of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha were seen demonstrating against the Chief Minister outside his residence.

Notably, the police have already arrested eight workers of the organisation.

A protest was started by around 150-200 protestors of BJP Yuva Morcha on March 30, outside Kejriwal's residence, at Link road near IP College, around 11.30 am onwards to protest against his remarks on 'The Kashmir Files' in the Delhi Vidhan Sabha.

During the protest, around 1 pm, some of the protestors breached two barricades and reached outside the CM House where they created a ruckus, shouted slogans etc.

The BJP workers were also carrying a box of paint from which they threw paint outside the door. In the imbroglio, a boom barrier arm, as well as a CCTV camera, was vandalised.

The police team immediately removed the BJP workers from the spot.

After BJP workers dismantled the barricades outside Kejriwal's house Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia claimed that the BJP cadres attempted to kill the CM as they were unable to defeat him electorally.

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia alleged that "Just because BJP cannot defeat Kejriwal, they are trying to kill him. Today's incident was a pre-orchestrated plan of the BJP to murder the CM."

He added, "Due to Aam Aadmi Party's victory and BJP's defeat in Punjab, BJP wants to murder Arvind Kejriwal. He alleged that the BJP goons were deliberately taken by the police to the residence of CM Kejriwal. They broke the CCTV cameras and barriers in front of the CM's residence and intended to kill Kejriwal."

Raghav Chadha, AAP leader said, "Since AAP has formed its govt in Punjab, BJP has gone insane. They contested against Kejriwal many times in Punjab and Delhi but got defeated. BJP has an insecurity that their business will stop; hence the BJP goons resorted to attacking the AAP convenor and this is their politics:"

He further added, "BJP attacked the house of a democratically elected CM today and this attack is not just on Kejriwal, it is on the people of this country who want sincere governance. AAP will answer back with its public service and patriotism."

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor