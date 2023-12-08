Delhi Police receives hoax call of bomb at IGI Airport, Paharganj, FIR lodged

New Delhi, Dec 8 An FIR has been registered after a hoax call about a bomb threat at the IGI Airport and Paharganj area of central Delhi was received, police said on Friday.

The FIR, accessed by IANS, was registered against Tejpal Solanki, a resident of Najafgarh under Sections 336 (endangering life or personal safety of others), 505 (circulating false statements, rumours, or information with specific intent: causing mutiny or fear) and 182 (false information) of the Indian Penal Code at IGI police station on Wednesday.

According to the FIR, a call was received at 12:20 a.m. on Wednesday in which the caller said that there was a ‘bomb’ at IGI airport and Paharganj. However, during the probe, the call was found to be a hoax.

"It is submitted that today (Wednesday) during my emergency duty, the above-mentioned PCR call has been received for further necessary action. As per the contents of PCR call, an offence under section 336/505/182 IPC is made out," read the FIR after the probe by the Investigating Officer.

