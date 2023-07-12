Delhi police recovers body of woman chopped into several pieces

Delhi Police, on Wednesday, recovered the the chopped body parts of a woman from near Geeta Colony flyover.As per reports, police got information about the pieces of the woman’s body around 9:15 am. the body parts were strewn in many places near the flyover. The police was present at the spot. A probe has been launched into the matter. DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said that the body parts of the woman, aged between 35 to 40 years, were found in two different places near the flyover.

Last year, Shraddha Walkar, a 27-year-old call centre employee, was strangled by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala, who then chopped her body into 35 pieces and disposed of them in a forest over 18 days. He also stored some of the body parts in a fridge and charred her face to hide her identity. The case came to light only six months later, when Walkar's father filed a missing persons complaint after failing to contact her for months. Aaftab Poonawala was arrested by the Delhi police and charged with murder and destruction of evidence.

