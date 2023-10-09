Delhi Police register FIR against Hero Motocorp CEO Pawan Munjal for allegedly forging false bills of over Rs 5 cr

New Delhi, Oct 9 The Delhi Police have registered an FIR against Hero MotoCorp’s CEO Pawan Munjal and others for forgery, cheating and making false bills of over Rs 5 crore.

However, this case is not related to the Enforcement Directorate's ongoing money laundering probe against Munjal.

In the FIR, which is in possession of IANS, the complainant, Roop Darshan Pandey of Brains Logistics Pvt Ltd, had named the Hero Motocorp Limited (HMCL) as accused 1, Munjal accused 2, Vikram Sitaram accused 3, Hari Pakash Gupta accused 4 and Manjula Banerjee accused 5, partner in Deloitte Haskins & sells limited.

Both Sitaram and Gupta are officers in Hero Motocorp.

According to the FIR, the complainant alleged that accused 1, 2, 3 and 4 are the office bearers and Principle Employer in the establishment, while accused 5 was the admitted auditor of the accused no.1 company in the year 2009 and 2010 and thus, all the accused herein, in collusion with each other, have committed the illegal acts of forgery, cheating and falsifying the books of accounts of the Hero Motocorp.

“All are jointly and severally liable for all the criminal acts and omissions as committed by them. At the outset the allegations as set out by the complainant herein is that the accused company no.1 in collusion with accused no.2 and 3 manufactured fake month wise bills of total Rs 5,94,52,525 of the year 2009 and 2010 which said month wise bills are signed and having stamp of 'Hero MotoCorp Ltd' and created false debit balance of total Rs 5,94,52,525 in its books of accounts against the complainant company herein and have obtained false CENVAT (Service Tax) credit of Rs 55,51,777 against the fake bills and cheated the Income Tax Department,” reads the FIR.

“The complainant company herein whereas the fake bills was never issued or submitted by the complainant company in the year 2009 and 2010 since 'Hero MotoCorp Limited' came into existence in July 27, 2011 in terms of the certificate of incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, New Delh.

“Briefly, for the purpose of the present complaint it is stated that the complainant is the sole proprietor of Brains Logistics Solution Company and also the promoter in Brains Logistics Pvt. Limited ('Brains'). HMCL entered into contract agreements with Brains for providing manpower and related services to HMCL,.

“The complainant company had informed the acts of aforesaid acts of forgery and cheating to the accused 5 (the then auditor in M/s Fergusons), who stated in reply dated October 16, 2019 that she has audited the books of accounts of the accused company in the year 2009 and 2010 and refused to disclose the contents therein.

“It is pertinent to mention here that the aforesaid acts of forgery and cheating by all the accused herein in collusion with each other also amounts to criminal conspiracy, cheating and criminal breach of trust, along with other penal actions of Indian Penal Code hence, the investigation agency will be required to investigate the aforesaid offences with the accused herein so that the truth is revealed and the guilty is punished.

“During the course of investigation the originals of the fake books of accounts and originals of the fake bills of the year 2009 and 2010 will be required to the seized by the investigating agency from the possession of the accused company and the persons herein and the specific roles of the accused to be ascertained hence, FIR is required to registered for conducting search and seizer of the fake bills and manipulated books of accounts in the possession of the accused persons.

“Forged and fabricated documents has been generated, forged and fabricated by accused herein at the registered address of accused company and thereafter, used as genuine document at several places in Delhi and Haryana including before the High Court of Delhi and Ld. Patiala House Court, New Delhi, therefore, the Vasant Kunj (North) police station is having the jurisdiction to register FIR and investigate the aforementioned allegations of forgery against HMCL and all the accused,” the FIR added.

A senior police official said that a case has been registered under sections 463, 467, 468, 471, 34, 477A, 120B and 406 of the IPC at the station and further probe is going on.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor