Delhi Police Registers FIR as Firecrackers Burst Outside Arvind Kejriwal’s Residence Despite Ban After His Release from Tihar Jail

Delhi Police registered an FIR on Friday regarding the bursting of firecrackers outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence in Civil Lines. The incident occurred shortly after Kejriwal’s release from Tihar Jail.

A case has been registered at Civil Lines police station against unknown persons under Section 223 of the

Delhi government on September 9, 2024 announced a ban on the production, sale and use of firecrackers in Delhi to control air pollution in the upcoming winter season.

Visuals from outside the residence of Arvind Kejriwal

#WATCH | Firecrackers being burst by AAP workers outside the residence of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi.



He was released from Tihar jail today after the Supreme Court granted him bail in the Delhi excise policy case pic.twitter.com/bxhwJRF1zl — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2024

Police officials have booked unknown individuals under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which pertains to disobedience to orders promulgated by a public servant. The case was filed at the Civil Lines Police Station.

Kejriwal was granted bail by the Supreme Court on Friday in connection with a corruption case related to the Delhi excise policy, which was filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

