Delhi: Police release protestors demanding extra attempt to clear UPSC exams

Delhi Police on Wednesday released a group of UPSC aspirants, detained at Rajinder Nagar Police Station for protesting in the Old Rajinder Nagar area demanding an extra attempt to clear the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam.

The protesters were released on Tuesday night itself, informed police.

Earlier on Tuesday around 7:00 pm a group of 60-70 UPSC aspirants hit the streets with posters and banners at Bada Bazaar, Old Rajender Nagar (Near Thalasaary Restaurant) against the government for the grant of more attempts in the civil services exam.

According to the police, about 40 protestors were detained at Rajinder Nagar Police Station under section 65 of the Delhi Police act.

"The protesting group had applied for a No Objection Certificate (NOC)/permission to protest, which was rejected," the police said.

After receiving information about the protest, announcements were made using loud hailers asking the protesters to disperse. At this, the group became aggressive and started raising slogans against the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT). Despite repeated attempts to assuage the protestors, they continued to hold their ground. They arranged for mattresses and began a sit-in protest in the presence of the media," Delhi Police said, adding that subsequently, additional staff was called and the protestors including women were removed from the protest site and about 40 protestors were detained at PS Rajender Nagar under S 65 DP Act and later on released.

As reported earlier, the protesting students were demanding an extra attempt for UPSC exams because the Covid-19 pandemic hampered their preparations.

A protestor, who introduced herself as Garima, toldout that SSC (GD) and Agniveer aspirants were provided extra attempts to clear the exams, considering the pandemic.

"If the government can allow extra attempts to SSC (GD) and Agniveer aspirants, why can't it make a similar provision for us? We are protesting peacefully," she said.

Another protestor, Rashi, demanded two extra attempts and a relaxation of two years in the age limit.

"We want a relaxation of two years and two extra attempts. Didn't Covid affect the UPSC aspirants? If the government can try to lift MSME and waive off loans, why can't it provide some relaxation to us? It's not just corpses, but also our dreams, that were burnt to ashes during the pandemic," she said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor