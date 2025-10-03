Delhi Police rescue 7-year-old boy in swift operation, arrest 4 kidnappers

New Delhi, Oct 3 In a swift rescue operation, Delhi Police on Friday successfully rescued a 7-year-old boy kidnapped from the national capital and taken to Haryana.

According to the press release issued by Vikaspuri Police Station, the child was abducted by a man identified as Ajay Verma, a former live-in partner of the boy’s mother, who allegedly used the child as leverage to force her to return to him.

The dramatic incident unfolded on September 28, when the mother filed a complaint at Vikaspuri Police Station, reporting that her son hadn’t returned home from school the previous day. She suspected Ajay Verma, a resident of Hansi, Haryana, with whom she once shared a live-in relationship, of having kidnapped the boy. The motive soon became chillingly clear: Verma was attempting to blackmail the complainant into resuming their relationship.

Under the overall supervision of Garima Tiwari, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Tilak Nagar, a dedicated team was formed under Inspector Rajveer Singh, SHO Vikaspuri, and led by Inspector Deepak Dahiya, with SI Sandeep Yadav spearheading the investigation. An FIR (No. 349/25 under sections 137(2)/140 BNS) was swiftly registered.

Acting with urgency, the team combed through CCTV footage around the school and identified two individuals abducting the child on a motorcycle. Despite Verma repeatedly switching off his mobile phone to evade detection, the police team employed advanced surveillance techniques and social media tracking to follow his digital trail.

After intensive efforts, a breakthrough came when Verma’s associate, Ajay (a resident of Vikaspuri), was traced. It was discovered that Verma had contacted him via Instagram to arrange a pistol. His interrogation led police to a farmhouse in Hansi, Haryana, where Verma was hiding with the kidnapped child and two other associates.

A sub-team that had already been deployed in Hansi for three days sprang into action and rescued the child unharmed. The accused, including Verma, were arrested on-site. Simultaneously, Ajay (from Delhi) was nabbed, and a country-made pistol was recovered from his residence, leading to a separate case under the Arms Act.

The four accused arrested are: Ajay Verma, 24, the main accused, a graduate, who is a mobile repair technician in Hansi, with no previous criminal history.

Another accused, Amit, 18, a tent worker from Hisar, provided shelter to Verma post-kidnapping.

Sachin, 20, a factory worker, gave shelter to the accused; he has a previous Arms Act case registered against him.

Ajay (Delhi), 20, a sweeper, drove the kidnappers to Hansi on his bike and returned alone.

Police revealed that Verma had become obsessively possessive during his past relationship with the complainant. After she left him due to his abusive and suspicious behaviour, he hatched a plan to kidnap her son and pressure her into returning. Threat messages sent to the mother suggested he might harm the child if she didn’t comply.

In a commendable operation that spanned Delhi and Haryana, the Delhi Police cracked the case within days, rescued the child safely, and dismantled what appeared to be a nascent kidnapping syndicate.

The successful recovery of the kidnapped child within a short span, coupled with the arrest of all conspirators and the seizure of an illegal weapon, has not only restored the faith of the community in the police force but also delivered a strong message against anti-social elements.

