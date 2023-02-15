Delhi Police rescue girl who jumped off Signature Bridge into Yamuna

Delhi Police swung into action and with the help of divers rescued a teenaged girl who had jumped into the Yamuna river from the national capital's Signature Bridge, officials said.

The 17-year-old had resorted to the extreme step on Tuesday night allegedly after a tiff with her father. The girl was safely handed over to the family, police said.

According to the Delhi Police, at around 9.15 pm on Tuesday, the teenager jumped into the Yamuna from the Signature Bridge on the way from Timarpur to Khajuri.

Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Parvinder, who was on patrol at the spot, swung into action and informed the police station staff.

More than half a dozen policemen of Delhi Police including Station House Officer (SHO) Timarpur Tribhuvan Singh Negi started the rescue operation in Yamuna with the help of divers and the girl was saved safely in the rescue operation which lasted for about 45 to 50 minutes.

The schoolgirl is a resident of the Wazirabad area of the city.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor