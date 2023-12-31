Delhi Police rings in New Year with Bollywood caution

New Delhi, Dec 31 Delhi Police once again stole the social media spotlight on Sunday, weaving a cautionary tale for New Year's Eve with a dash of Bollywood flair.

Using the platform X, the police department creatively urged citizens to revel responsibly in the transition to 2024.

The advisory took a cinematic turn as it implored, ''New Year's eve par 'Mast Mein Rehne Ka', lekin 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke', agar 'Animal' bankar 'Bawaal' ya 'Nonstop Dhamaal' machaaya toh kahin aisa na ho ki 2024 la pehla din 'The Great Indian Family' ke bajayee 'Indian Police Force' ke saath manaana pade.''

The witty play on Bollywood movie titles served as a humorous yet poignant reminder to avoid chaos during the celebrations.

The post also read, "SAM BAHADURi isi mein hai ki safety ko BHAGWAN BHAROSE mat rakho.. after all, aap bhi KISI KA BHAI, KISI KI JAAN ho!"

Meanwhile, police in large number have been deployed across the city to maintain law and order situation.

Special pickets to keep vigil eye and check on vehicles, including drunk and driving, will be installed on Sunday evening.

A senior police official said that over 10,000 police personnel have been deployed in two shifts across the city.

