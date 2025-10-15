Delhi Police Seize 120 Kg of Banned Firecrackers in Jyoti Nagar, One Held

Over 120 kilograms of banned firecrackers were seized, and one person was arrested during a police raid in northeast Delhi’s Jyoti Nagar area, officials said on Wednesday. Acting on specific information, a team carried out a search operation and apprehended a 21-year-old man identified as Vivek. He was allegedly selling banned firecrackers from his grocery shop, police added.

122 kgs of banned firecrackers seized in Delhi, one held



According to officials, the raiding team recovered 11 plastic bags weighing a total of 122 kilograms, containing firecrackers of different brands and varieties. During questioning, Vivek revealed that he had procured the stock from another state to sell locally at a higher price during the festive season. Police said a case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.