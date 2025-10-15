Delhi Police Seize 120 Kg of Banned Firecrackers in Jyoti Nagar, One Held

By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: October 15, 2025 17:40 IST2025-10-15T17:38:38+5:302025-10-15T17:40:04+5:30

Over 120 kilograms of banned firecrackers were seized, and one person was arrested during a police raid in northeast Delhi’s Jyoti Nagar area, officials said on Wednesday. Acting on specific information, a team carried out a search operation and apprehended a 21-year-old man identified as Vivek. He was allegedly selling banned firecrackers from his grocery shop, police added.

According to officials, the raiding team recovered 11 plastic bags weighing a total of 122 kilograms, containing firecrackers of different brands and varieties. During questioning, Vivek revealed that he had procured the stock from another state to sell locally at a higher price during the festive season. Police said a case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

