Delhi Police seize 124 stolen mobile phones, Rs 19L cash; 1 held

New Delhi, Dec 17 In a biggest haul so far, the Crime Branch of Delhi Police has seized 124 snatched or stolen mobile phones and Rs 19 lakh in cash from a notorious criminal, who used to sell these devices in Nepal, an official said on Saturday, adding that 72 cases of theft and snatching have been worked out with his arrest.

The accused identified as Ali Hussain (37), a resident of Karol Bagh area, used to transfer these stolen mobile phones to Nepal through the drivers and cleaners of tourist buses to Nepal from Delhi.

The Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said that during recent surveillance, it was revealed that one of the accused carries stolen mobile phones in his car from Indo-Nepal Border in Uttarakhand to Nepal.

Information was further developed and it came to notice that the suspect collected the stolen mobile phones from the area of Karol Bagh.

"Accordingly, criminal intelligence was collected in the area of Karol Bagh, Delhi and it was established that Hussain, who also runs a mobile repair shop in Karol Bagh, Delhi, is indulging in receiving stolen mobile phones and further sells the same to the receiver, who is present in Nepal," said Yadav.

Continuous watch was kept over the activities of Hussain and his associates and it was established that he used to receive stolen mobile phones clandestinely at the places suggested by him to the seller and after collecting these phones, he stored these mobile phones at a secret place. Subsequently, the police team also received specific information that accused Hussain would receive the stolen mobile phones in the area of Karol Bagh, Delhi and he was apprehended.

On questioning, Hussain disclosed that he had stored about 120-130 mobile phones at a house in Dev Nagar, Karol Bagh.

"He further disclosed that Rs 19 lakhs are also kept at the said address, which he received after selling stolen phones to a receiver in Nepal," said Yadav, adding that all the things were seized.

Hussain disclosed that his brother Irfan was also indulged in the sale/purchase of stolen mobile phones and after the death of his brother, he also engaged in same malpractice in order to earn huge money.

"For the last three years, he has indulged in receiving stolen mobile phones from associates of Delhi/NCR and further sells the stolen mobile phones to receivers present in Nepal at higher prices. After receiving the stolen mobile phones from his associates, he repairs the said mobile phone by changing phone covers and screen guards etc., so that these stolen mobile phones appear to be new to the customers in Nepal and he would get a lucrative price," said the Special CP.

Thereafter, he used to prepare a bundle of 40 mobile phones and packed the same in a carton.

"The carton was then handed over to the drivers/cleaners of tourists buses to Nepal from Delhi. It is also revealed that the receivers/associates of the accused person, present in Nepal, inform the bus number and details of the driver/cleaner of the said buses without revealing about the actual contents of the box," said Yadav.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor