Delhi: Police Seize 325 Rolls of Banned Chinese Manjha, Arrest Two Siblings in Nand Nagri

A team of Nand Nagri Police Station launched a special drive against individuals involved in the sale of banned 'Chinese Manjha', amid rising incidents of injuries and nabbed two siblings with 325 rolls on Friday. With Independence Day (15th August) and Raksha Bandhan approaching, the Delhi Police has launched a special drive to curb the sale and use of hazardous Chinese Manjha a nylon-based kite string that has caused numerous injuries and fatalities involving people, birds, and animals.

Acting on local intelligence, a team led by Inspector Anand Yadav, SHO/PS Nand Nagri, comprising HCs Padam Singh, Arun, and Ct. Om Shish conducted a raid at a premises in the Jhuggi area of Sunder Nagri, Delhi, and recovered 325 reels of Chinese Manjha. Two persons, namely Samir (22- years), S/o Shahzad, R/o Sunder Nagri, and his younger brother Shakir (18- years), were apprehended. Accordingly, a case under Section 223(b) of the BNS and Sections 5/15 of the Environment Protection Act has been registered at PS Nand Nagri, and investigation has been initiated. During interrogation, both accused admitted to their involvement and disclosed that they had stocked the Manjha for sale in the PS Nand Nagri area during the upcoming festival season.

Following a string of fatal incidents caused by Chinese Manjha, Delhi Police teams are tasked with closely monitoring its illegal sale across Delhi NCR. Further investigation in the case is underway