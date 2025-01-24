Delhi Police Seize AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan's Son's Motorcycle for Using Modified Silencer (Watch Video)

Delhi Police seized the motorcycle of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan's son after he was accused of misbehaving with officers and using a modified silencer. The young man was fined ₹20,000 for violating traffic rules, including the use of an illegal silencer. The incident took place during a security patrol in Okhla ahead of Republic Day. Police said two persons were riding a motorcycle erratically in Okhla, making loud noises with a modified silencer and weaving through traffic.

When confronted, one of the persons claimed to be the son of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan and accused the officers of targeting him due to his father’s position.“During a Delhi Police patrol, two boys were spotted riding a bullet bike, coming from the wrong side and making loud noise with the modified silencer. The bike was being ridden in a zigzag manner. The police stopped the boys, and one of them claimed to be the son of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan. He misbehaved with the police, accusing them of targeting him because he is the son of the AAP MLA,” ANI quoted police as saying.Delhi Police said that the duo also refused to provide their driving licenses and identification, saying they were not required to do so.

