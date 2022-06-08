Delhi Police SI arrested by CBI in bribery case

New Delhi, June 8 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday arrested a Sub-Inspector (SI) of Delhi Police who was posted with Kishangarh Police Station, for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000 from a man.

A senior CBI official said that a case was registered on the complaint against the accused SI Mayank Yadav.

It was alleged in the complaint that the SI had demanded bribe for not arresting complainant's son in a case earlier registered at Police Station, Kishangarh.

The CBI lodged a case and formed a team to look into the matter. It laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 15,000 from the complainant.

"Searches were conducted at the premises of the accused at Delhi which have led to the recovery of incriminating documents," said the CBI official.

The arrested accused will be produced before the Designated Court in Delhi.

