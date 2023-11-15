Delhi Police SI sent to 2-day CBI custody in bribery case involving Pearls Group

New Delhi, Nov 15 A Delhi court on Tuesday remanded Sub-Inspector Rajesh Yadav to two-day CBI custody in connection with a bribery case linked to the Rs 45,000 crore ponzi scam involving Pearls Group founder Nirmal Singh Bhangoo.

Yadav was arrested on Monday for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 4.5 lakh from an employee of Bhangoo to refrain from implicating his daughter and son-in-law in the ponzi scam case.

Special judge Arvind Kumar of the Rouse Avenue Court granted the CBI custody until November 16, following the agency's request for three-day custodial interrogation to uncover a larger conspiracy.

The CBI said that Yadav was receiving the bribe under the instructions of Sub-Inspector Varun Chichi, also posted at Barakhamba police station, who is currently absconding.

According to the complaint, Chichi had allegedly demanded Rs 25 lakh from Bhangoo's employee to avoid arresting and implicating Bhangoo's daughter and son-in-law.

The demand was made when the complainant visited the police station to provide medicines to Bhangoo, who was brought there from Tihar jail.

The CBI conducted a trap operation, capturing Yadav receiving Rs 4.5 lakh from the complainant on the directions of Chichi.

The court was informed that searches were conducted at the premises of both the Sub-Inspectors.

Bhangoo and three others were arrested by the CBI in January 2016 for the alleged swindling of Rs 45,000 crore from over five crore investors through enticing land deals.

