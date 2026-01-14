Delhi Police solve robbery case within 8 hours; five juveniles apprehended

New Delhi, Jan 14 Delhi Police solved a robbery case within eight hours of the incident, apprehending five juveniles and recovering the entire robbed amount of Rs 35,200. The swift action was taken by the Sarojini Nagar Police Station, officials said on Wednesday.

According to a statement released by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, South West District, the staff of Police Station Sarojini Nagar successfully worked out the case within a short span of time. Five juveniles identified as “N" (16), “G” (16), “A” (16), “K.K” (16), and “P” (12) were apprehended in connection with the crime. The total robbed cash of Rs 35,200 was recovered from their possession.

The incident occurred in the early hours of January 10. At around 3.52 a.m., a PCR call regarding a robbery was received at Sarojini Nagar police station. The caller reported that three boys had assaulted him and robbed him of his mobile phone and cash amounting to Rs 35,200 near the Safdarjung-AIIMS Flyover area before fleeing towards the Safdarjung side. Acting on the complaint, a case vide FIR No. 30/2026 under Sections 309(4) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered, and an investigation was initiated.

Considering the seriousness of the offence, a dedicated police team was immediately constituted under the leadership of Inspector Atul Tyagi, SHO, Sarojini Nagar. The team comprised Sub-Inspector Anoop Kumar, Head Constables Yogesh and Ajeet, and Constables Sourav, Munhesh, Ram Kumar, and Mahesh, working under the close supervision of the ACP, Safdarjung Enclave.

The team conducted sustained fieldwork, gathered local intelligence, and carried out technical verification to trace the accused. Based on continuous efforts, all five juveniles involved in the incident were identified and apprehended within eight hours of the crime.

During interrogation, juvenile “N” confessed to being the main offender who stopped the victim and robbed him of the cash, which was later distributed among the group. Juveniles “G” and “A” actively assisted by restraining and overpowering the victim. Juveniles “K.K.” and “P”, though not directly involved at the spot, fled with the group and accepted their share of the robbed amount. Antecedent verification revealed that four of the juveniles had been previously involved in similar cases.

Police further revealed that before the incident, the juveniles had consumed intoxicants, taken food at Gurudwara Nanakpura, and then moved towards the AIIMS Flyover/INA area, which helped investigators reconstruct the sequence of events.

Further investigation is underway.

