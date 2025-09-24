Delhi Police Special Cell busts arms syndicate; finds illegal cartridge manufacturing factory in Moradabad

New Delhi, Sep 24 The Special Cell of the Delhi Police has successfully dismantled a major interstate arms and ammunition syndicate, leading to the unprecedented discovery of an illegal cartridge manufacturing factory in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, it said on Wednesday.

This operation resulted in the arrest of three key suppliers and the seizure of a substantial cache of weapons and ammunition.

The accused, identified as Fazil (50), Jameer (57), and Illiyas (65), all residents of Uttar Pradesh, were arrested by a team from the Special Cell's Eastern Range, under the leadership of Inspector Sunil Teotia and the supervision of ACP Kailash Bisht.

The arrests were the culmination of a dedicated investigation prompted by a tip-off on September 22, concerning the movement of illicit arms.

During the operation, authorities recovered a total of two semi-automatic pistols, five single-shot pistols, and 210 live cartridges of .315 bore from the suspects.

“During sustained interrogation, Illiyas disclosed the existence of an illegal ammunition manufacturing factory operating from a house near his residence,” the police said in a statement.

“A raid was conducted at the premises with the help of the local police of Moradabad, leading to the recovery of a lathe machine, grinding machine, cartridge-making equipment, live cartridges, empty cartridges, bullet leads, gunpowder and other incriminating material,” it added.

Furthermore, the raid on the Moradabad factory yielded a significant haul of equipment and raw materials, 257 empty cartridges, 354 bullet leads, 350 empty shells, and a quantity of gunpowder, 20 solid brass rods and brass scrap and other equipment used for manufacturing ammunition.

Police reports indicate that the syndicate was actively supplying illicit arms and ammunition throughout the Delhi-NCR region.

Illiyas, who hails from a family of brass-utensil manufacturers, learned ammunition production techniques at a young age and has been involved in the illegal trade for about 20 years.

He was previously arrested for similar offenses but resumed his illicit activities after being released.

Similarly, Jameer, who dropped out of school to support his family, came in contact with Illiyas around 5-6 years ago and began supplying weapons and ammunition.

The bust marks a significant blow to the illegal arms trade, highlighting the persistent efforts of law enforcement agencies to curb criminal networks supplying weapons in the region.

