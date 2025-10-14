Delhi Police steps up foot patrolling ahead of festive season

New Delhi, Oct 14 With the festive season around the corner, Delhi Police have intensified its foot patrolling across Delhi, with a special focus on markets and areas prone to congestion and gatherings, in an endeavour to ensure public safety and maintain law and order.

The objective of the exercise is to instil a sense of confidence among the public through visible presence and community engagement.

The boosted visibility of the police also serves as a deterrent to criminals and prevents crimes in crowded areas.

"The Senior Officers of the areas concerned are leading the patrolling groups," officials said.

In addition to patrolling, Delhi Police is also taking several other safety measures, including announcements through the PA system to alert the public in high footfall areas, verification drives- bus checking drives-picket checking have also been intensified, enhanced interaction under the eyes and ears scheme, sensitisation of private guards, etc.

On October 12, Delhi Police, in its press note, said that it has intensified its night vigil across the national capital to ensure public safety and prevent any untoward incidents.

"From midnight to 4 a.m., the city’s police force, ranging from constables to the Police Commissioner himself, is out on the roads as part of an extensive general patrolling campaign," it said.

In several parts of the city, including West Delhi, Dwarka, and East Delhi, heavy police deployment was visible through the night.

Barricades were set up at strategic points, vehicles were stopped and thoroughly checked, and suspicious individuals were questioned. The joint effort includes local police, traffic police, and specialised units, all working in coordination to enforce the law and maintain order.

Traffic police teams also played a key role, especially in issuing spot fines to vehicles violating rules, including for tinted windows, overspeeding, and lane violations.

Sources within Delhi Police indicate that this high-level night patrolling drive will continue through the festive season, particularly during Dussehra, Diwali, and Chhath Puja.

The initiative aims to deter criminal activity, ensure women’s safety, and reassure the public of a visible and responsive police presence.

As Delhi lights up for celebrations, its police force is working round-the-clock to make sure the festivities remain safe and incident-free.

