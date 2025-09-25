Delhi Police SWAT Commandos secure first rank in firing category at terrorism training exercise

New Delhi, Sep 25 In a major achievement, Delhi Police SWAT Commandos secured the top rank in the firing category at the ‘Clusterised Joint Counter Terrorism Training Exercise’, the Delhi Police said on Thursday.

The crucial exercise was organised by the National Security Guard (NSG) at its Training Centre, Manesar, from August 25- September 6.

As part of capacity building for state police forces and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has mandated NSG to conduct Clusterised Joint Counter Terrorism Training (CJCTT) Exercises.

Accordingly, the NSG had organised a CJCTT exercise for the North Zone at its Manesar centre for two weeks "to enhance the CT expertise of CT Forces with the objective to promulgate National Crisis Management, initiate operations by first responders, basic understanding of unarmed combat skills and share best practices".

In this exercise, eight commando teams of CAPFs and state police forces (CT forces) participated - the BSF, the SSB, the CISF, the Jammu & Kashmir Police, the Chandigarh Police, the Haryana Police, the Delhi Police, and the UP Police ATS.

The forces were engaged in different exercises like "day-night firing with different weapons in different positions and situations, house intervention, bus intervention, train intervention, slithering and emerging IED handling trends, etc., followed by final competition between the 08 participating teams", a Delhi Police statement said.

The exercise emphasised commando operation drills aimed at rescuing hostages and neutralising the terrorists, and to achieve the said goal, tactical CT operations were planned and carried out in different scenarios.

"Firing exercise was done in different conditions, timings, situations and positions on different types of target figures to check firing skills such as accuracy, trigger control, sight alignment, etc," said DCP, SWAT/Special Cell, Aalap Patel.

The SWAT commando team from Delhi Police, comprised of 3 HITs (18 commandos) led by SI Arun Kumar.

