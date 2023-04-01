Delhi police take remand of gangster Salman Tyagi's brother in MCOCA

New Delhi [India], April 1 : Delhi Court on Saturday granted remand of five days of Muntzeer Tyagi and Mohd. Shouqat to Delhi police in a case registered under Maharashtra Control of Orgsed Crime (MCOCA) in 2019.

Muntazeer is the real brother of gangster Salman Tyagi.

He was absconding in the matter and has been arrested by the special cell on the night of March 29 from Khurja, UP in said case. He has been remanded to two days of judicial custody. Both the accused persons were arrested from Tihar jail and produced in Tis Hazari Court.

Special MCOCA judge Shivali Sharma on Saturday granted five-day police custody of Muntazeer Tyagi to Delhi police to interrogate him in the MCOCA case registered at Hari Nagar Police Station on August 13, 2019.

The Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) who is the Investigation officer (IO) had sought seven days of custody to interrogate both the accused persons.

The IO submitted that the arrested accused were wanted in a case registered under sections 3 and 4 of MCOCA. They are members of the Salman Tyagi gang.

During the investigation of case 11 accused have already been arrested.

The remand sought was opposed by advocate Deepak Sharma, counsel for accused Muntazeer.

It was submitted that in the present FIR, he had filed on anticipatory bail in December 2020 in which he was given interim protection and had duly joined the investigation with the IO.

It was also argued that however, no incriminating evidence could be gathered against him. Now, again his remand is being sought merely to create false evidence against him without any justification. Hence, dismissal of the application is sought.

The accused was granted interim protection while his anticipatory bail application was pending. He cooperated in the investigation, advocate Sharma argued.

On the other hand, an additional public prosecutor opposed the contention and submitted that Muntzeer Tyagi, did not cooperate in the investigation at the time when he was given interim protection in his anticipatory bail application, he did not cooperate in the investigation and accordingly, the relevant details regarding the investment of illegal money could not be traced.

"The anticipatory bail application of accused Muntzeer alias Munti was dismissed on 10.11.2021 and thereafter, he absconded and despite repeated efforts, he could not be traced, said Delhi police.

"He was finally declared a Proclaimed Offender (PO) on 11.11.2022 and now has been arrested as a PO", added Delhi police.

Considering the overall facts, the court granted a remand of five days for both the accused persons and their custody is handed over to IO ACP Inder Pal.

The court directed that the accused persons be taken for interrogation out of the lockup either by IO/ACP Inder Pal himself or with his specific written instructions.

