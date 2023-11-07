Delhi Police woman constable dies by suicide

New Delhi, Nov 7 A 26-year-old Delhi Police constable was found hanging at her house in north Delhi, an officer said on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Preeti from the 2022 batch.

According to the police, on Monday at 10:17 p.m., a PCR call reported an incident in Shastri Nagar. The caller, who was the landlord, indicated a suicide situation and sought help.

Upon reaching the crime site, the police found Preeti hanging with a dupatta.

The owner, Kapil Gupta, discovered her body, broke into the room which was locked from the inside, and made the PCR call.

"Preeti was declared brought dead at HRH. The crime team and senior officers inspected the scene. Her mobile phone and the dupatta were seized. No suicide note has been found," said a senior police officer.

"She lived with batchmates, and at the time of the incident, only one was present in the other room. The house comprises two rooms, a kitchen, and a toilet," said the officer.

"No foul play has emerged so far, and the reason seems to be a personal one. The family members have been informed, and legal action is being taken," the officer added.

