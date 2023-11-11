Delhi Police writes to Meta for URL in Rashmika Mandanna's deepfake video case

The Delhi Police has formally requested Meta to furnish the URL associated with the account that shared the deep fake video featuring actress Rashmika Mandanna on various social media platforms.

The move came a day after the city police filed an FIR in connection with the incident. According to an officer, the Delhi Police has also sought the information of the people who shared the fake video on the social media. We have written to Meta to access the URL ID of the account from which the video was generated, an officer privy to the investigations told PTI.

An FIR in the matter was registered under sections 465 (forgery) and 469 (forgery for purpose of harming reputation) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 66C and 66E of the Information Technology Act at the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations Unit of the Delhi Police’s Special Cell.

A deepfake video making rounds on social media used actresses Rashmika Mandanna's face and showed her entering an elevator. The video is misleading as the original clip involves social media influencer Zara Patel. Actress Rashmika Mandanna's face was used in the video by digitally manipulating it. As the video went viral, several people and netizens, called for action against such fake videos in general and the Rashmika Mandanna's video in particular.