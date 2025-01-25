Delhi poll battle: HM Shah to hold public meetings, roadshow today

New Delhi, Jan 25 Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to engage with the public in the national Capital on Saturday, as part of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) campaign ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections on February 5.

Home Minister Shah will take part in two public meetings and a roadshow across key locations in Delhi.

His first public engagement will be in the Rajouri Garden Assembly constituency this afternoon, where he will address party workers and local residents.

The focus of HM Shah's speech will be on the BJP’s development plans and the key issues impacting the national Capital.

This meeting marks the start of his campaign activities in the run-up to the Delhi Assembly elections.

Following the public meeting, the Union Minister will participate in a roadshow in the Adarsh Nagar Assembly constituency.

The roadshow, which will take place from Keval Park to Ramlila Maidan, is expected to witness significant participation, reflecting HM Shah’s active outreach to Delhi’s electorate.

The roadshow aims to garner public support for the BJP’s vision for Delhi’s future.

Later in the evening, HM Shah will address a second public gathering at DDA Park in Netaji Subhash Place, within the Trinagar Assembly constituency. During this meeting, he will once again emphasise the BJP's developmental agenda and connect with the local residents, offering insights into the party's plans should they come to power after the elections.

Earlier on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed party workers through video-conferencing and gave tips to the booth-level workers of the Delhi BJP, ahead of the Assembly polls in the national capital under the party's 'Mera Booth Sabse Majboot' programme.

PM Modi urged BJP booth workers to ensure they reach every household with the message of the party and the vision for the future during the interaction.

