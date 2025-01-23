Delhi polls: AAP MP Raghav Chadha holds grand road show in Adarsh ​​Nagar

New Delhi, Jan 23 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and MP Raghav Chadha on Thursday held a grand road show for the party candidate Mukesh Kumar Goyal in Adarsh ​​Nagar Assembly seat and sought blessings from the public.

The roadshow witnessed a huge turnout as thousands of youth and women took part in it, rallying their support.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha addressed the gathering and sought their support in re-electing the incumbent government to power, to embolden the good works under the stewardship of Arvind Kejriwal.

"The way we are getting support from people, it shows that Arvind Kejriwal-led government will be formed again in Delhi with an overwhelming majority. We are getting a lot of love, blessings and support from the people," he said.

AAP also took to X to share pictures of groundswell of support at Raghav Chadha’s public rally and said: “AAP is coming back to Delhi, BJP will be wiped out.”

Raghav Chadha also stated that the AAP government is committed to the welfare of Delhi and its people.

"Our party has made promises to people of Delhi on issues like employment, education and health. We have been working tirelessly to fulfill these promises," he told the gathering.

On the issue of unemployment, Chadha said that the biggest priority of Kejriwal government for the next 5 years will be to provide employment.

Chadha further said that the AAP government has launched several schemes to augment employment opportunities for the youth of Delhi.

In the high-stakes battle for Delhi, all major parties including AAP, BJP and Congress are making an outreach to the people with public welfare policies including monetary assistance schemes for women, street vendors, unemployed youths and more.

As the parties vie for public support with freebies and poll sops, it would be interesting to see how the voter turnout shapes up on February 5.

