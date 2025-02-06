Delhi polls: BJP's Virendra Sachdeva 'respects' Exit Poll results; AAP's Somnath Bharti refutes it

New Delhi, Feb 6 After voting for the Delhi Assembly elections concluded late Wednesday, the Exit Poll data from various independent agencies have predicted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is marching ahead with a stellar lead while according to some pollsters, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is seen to form the government in the state.

Meanwhile, political statements on Exit Polls have also started pouring in from the leaders of BJP, AAP, and Congress.

Speaking to IANS, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said, "We (BJP) respect the Exit Polls. We are confident that the people of Delhi have given their blessings to BJP. Its result will be clearly visible on February 8. BJP workers have worked hard and with complete unity. The people of Delhi were fed up with corruption and have voted against the AAP government this time."

Praising the governance model of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sachdeva added that the people of Delhi have lauded the good governance of Prime Minister Modi.

"I am fully confident that BJP will form the government in Delhi. The people of Delhi have voted against corruption and hooliganism. Aam Aadmi Party tried to use money, liquor, and fake voting in the elections, but the people of Delhi have rejected all these attempts," the Delhi BJP President said.

At the same time, AAP leader Somnath Bharti, while reacting to the Exit Polls, said "We have already seen how reliable Exit Polls are".

He claimed that the Aam Aadmi Party will get a better seat tally this time compared to the 2020 Assembly elections.

Kejriwal will again form the government in Delhi and the AAP will fulfill the promises made to the people here, the AAP leader said.

He said: "Even in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, BJP was estimated to get 400 seats. But, we all saw that BJP was reduced to 240 seats. There will be no surprise even if we break our own record. Aam Aadmi Party is going to form the government in Delhi for the fourth time."

The results of the Delhi Assembly elections will be declared on February 8.

The majority mark to form the government in Delhi is 36. The fate of a total of 699 candidates in the Delhi Assembly elections hangs in balance, of which 603 are male and 96 are female candidates.

A total of 672 candidates were in the fray in the 2020 Assembly elections.

The Aam Aadmi Party and Congress have contested the elections this year separately. Both fielded candidates on all 70 seats.

At the same time, BJP gave one seat each to JD-U and LJP (Ram Vilas). There is a triangular contest in Delhi between the BJP, AAP, and the Congress.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor