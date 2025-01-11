Delhi polls: Gopal Rai presents AAP's 10-year report card for Babarpur Assembly seat

New Delhi, Jan 11 Delhi Environment Minister and AAP leader Gopal Rai on Saturday presented the 10-year report card for Babarpur Assembly constituency, highlighting the developmental works undertaken by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government. Gopal Rai is the two-time legislator from Babarpur Assembly seat in city's Shahdara district.

The report card, titled 'Kaamo ka Report Card', will be delivered to every household in Babarpur, he informed and also elaborated on the initiatives undertaken by him over the last decade.

Speaking to IANS, Rai explained how Babarpur, once considered one of the most backward constituencies, has witnessed significant progress.

"Earlier, the political agenda here revolved around communal narratives, with little focus on development. We prioritised basic amenities in the first five years -- building roads, providing water, and installing sewerage systems," he said, adding that more than 900 roads and lanes have been developed, with just 10 per cent of work remaining.

He highlighted infrastructure improvements, such as replacing outdated cement pipelines with modern ones, covering 90 per cent of the area. To enhance security, a network of CCTV cameras and streetlights were installed, addressing dark spots across the constituency.

Rai mentioned that Babarpur now boasts 16 operational Mohalla Clinics, benefitting lakhs of residents. Educational facilities have been upgraded, including modernised schools, a library, and a laboratory, with plans underway for new institutions.

"Health infrastructure has also improved with the establishment of a mini-hospital, offering specialised treatment by 10 doctors from Zee TV Hospital," he said.

"Community facilities have been expanded, with a 1,500-capacity open space for weddings and a modern auditorium under construction in northeast Delhi for various functions. A mini stadium has also been inaugurated to promote sports activities among the youth," Rai added.

Rai stated that AAP's governance style prioritises grassroots engagement.

"Before presenting the budget, we hold meetings in every locality to understand the people's needs. Our action plans are based on their feedback," he said.

Taking a swipe at the BJP, Rai said, "The BJP governs 20 states but has failed to deliver. Instead of working, they focus on abusing AAP and Arvind Kejriwal. Delhi's people want a government that delivers, and that is why they support AAP."

He also dismissed Congress as a non-contender in Delhi.

"The Congress does not have a single MLA in Delhi. While the INDIA bloc is united, it's clear that only AAP can lead the bloc to victory in Delhi," he remarked.

With Delhi's Assembly elections slated for February 5, and votes to be counted on February 8, AAP is aiming for a third consecutive term following its landslide victories in 2015 and 2020.

Meanwhile, Congress is striving to regain relevance, and the BJP is working to challenge AAP's stronghold in the national capital.

