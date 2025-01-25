Delhi polls: Himachali community leaders extend support to BJP

New Delhi, Jan 25 Himachali community leaders in Delhi on Saturday announced their support for the BJP in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections in the presence of former Union Minister and MP from Hamirpur Anurag Singh Thakur.

The support to the BJP from Himachal Pradesh residents in Delhi was extended at an event organised on the occasion of the 55th anniversary of Himachal Pradesh Statehood Day at the Delhi residence of Thakur.

Over 1,000 migrant Himachalis attended the event during with community leaders in Delhi pledged to vote for the BJP in the Delhi Assembly elections on February 5.

While addressing the gathering, BJP National President and Union Minister J.P. Nadda said: “Himachali people are known for their honesty, fairness, and law-abiding nature. Himachal Pradesh has played a significant role in India’s development, and this is both our pride and our strength.”

He said the AAP government has pushed Delhi into chaos over the past decade.

“Arvind Kejriwal and his administration have caused immense trouble for Delhi and broken all records of corruption despite winning elections on anti-corruption promises. Many AAP leaders are in jail due to corruption, and even Kejriwal is out on bail. I urge everyone to vote for the BJP on February 5 with full force and help us form a strong government with a landslide victory,” he said.

Thakur said: “The AAP and Kejriwal are losing the elections, as evident from Kejriwal’s frustration, desperation, and agitation. The BJP is set to form the government in Delhi with a two-thirds majority because Kejriwal’s government has been fully exposed.”

“A few years ago, Kejriwal promised to clean the Yamuna and take a holy dip in it. Today, Delhi’s citizens are ready to drown his false promises. The air is polluted, water is unsafe, and garbage mountains remain. This time, Delhiites will rid the city of the AAP entirely,” said the former Union Minister.

“Himachalis have earned a reputation worldwide through hard work and dedication. Himachal Foundation Day reminds us to unite and pledge to elevate our state’s rich culture, tradition, and glorious history,” he added.

The event was attended by Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, MPs Bansuri Swaraj, Suresh Kashyap, Indu Goswami, Rajeev Bhardwaj, Yogendra Chandolia, Mayank Bhai Nayak, former MP Virendra Kashyap, MLAs Hansraj and Prakash Rana, former ministers Govind Thakur and Rakesh Pathania.

