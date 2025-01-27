Delhi polls: Security plans, voter awareness, expenditure monitoring discussed at election meeting

New Delhi, Jan 27 Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), R. Alice Vaz, held a high-level meeting on Monday to review the preparedness for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, scheduled for February 5.

The meeting’s objective was to ensure a smooth and orderly electoral process.

The focus was on key aspects such as law and order, security arrangements, voter awareness, and election expenditure monitoring.

Senior officials, including District Election Officers (DOs), Deputy Commissioners (DCs), Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs), Returning Officers (ROs), Police Observers, Expenditure Observers, and General Observers were all present in the meeting.

Senior officers from the Delhi Police, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), NDMC, and Cantonment Boards were also in attendance.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) representatives and State Police Nodal Officers provided additional insights for effective coordination.

The deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) to manage sensitive zones across the city was one of the major points which were discussed. Strategies were finalised for areas requiring heightened security to ensure the safety of voters and maintain peace during the election period. The meeting also stressed the importance of monitoring election expenditures.

Expenditure observers were tasked with overseeing campaign spending to ensure adherence to guidelines and maintain fairness throughout the election process.

MCD reported significant progress in its defacement removal campaign, having already cleared over 13 lakh posters, banners, and hoardings across the city. This is part of efforts to enforce the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and reduce election-related defacement.

Voter education and awareness were also discussed in detail, with Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) activities being reviewed.

Returning Officers presented their voter awareness plans, which were appreciated for their potential to encourage informed voter participation.

The distribution of Voter Information Slips (VIS) is a top priority. Polling officials have already started reaching out to households to distribute these slips, which provide vital information about polling stations and the voter’s registration details. The goal is to ensure 100 per cent distribution of VIS by January 31.

Moreover, preparations for polling stations were discussed, with an emphasis on ensuring Assured Minimum Facilities (AMF) at all sites, including ramps, accessible toilets, parking, and adequate lighting.

To enhance transparency, 100 per cent webcasting will be implemented at polling stations to monitor the election process. Proper training of polling personnel and arrangements for counting centres were also highlighted to ensure a smooth, efficient, and transparent election day.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor