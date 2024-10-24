Delhi pollution: Air quality remains in 'very poor' category

New Delhi, Oct 24 The national capital's air quality remained in the 'very poor' category on Thursday as per the latest available data.

The air quality index (AQI) was 336 at 7.30 a.m., according to Central Pollution Control Board data (CPCB).

Various monitoring stations across the national capital recorded the air quality in the 'very poor' category -- between 301 and 400.

These locations include ITO, Mandir Marg, Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, Vivek Vihar, Anand Vihar, Burari Crossing, Wazirpur, Pusa, Nehru Nagar, Jahangirpuri, R K Puram, Loni and Sirifort.

During the day, the air quality might drop to the 'severe' category at places where the AQI is near 400.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe,' as per the CPCB.

On Wednesday, a layer of smog enveloped the Delhi-NCR as the air quality index (AQI) continued to be 'very poor'. The AQI was recorded at 349, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

The pollution levels remain grim despite the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoking stage two of the anti-pollution plan GRAP.

On Tuesday also, the 24-hour AQI was 327 (very poor) at 4 p.m. in the national capital, up from 310 (very poor) a day earlier, as per the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) daily official bulletin.

A higher value of AQI means an increase in air pollution.

The national capital has been under heavy air pollution for the past few days, forcing the authorities on Tuesday to impose Grap Stage 2 or the Graded Response Action Plan.

Under the second stage of the Graded Response Action Plan, the use of coal and firewood -- including in hotels, restaurants, and open eateries -- and diesel generator sets (except for emergency and essential services) are banned.

GRAP is a set of measures to fight air pollution in Delhi and nearby areas, based on how bad the situation is.

The national capital witnesses increasing pollution levels, particularly as winter approaches and the annual smog season sets in.

