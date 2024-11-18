Delhi Pollution: Physical Classes for Class 10, 12 Suspended, To Be Shifted Online As Air Quality Worsens

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi announced on Monday that physical classes for students in classes 10 and 12 will be suspended due to worsening air quality in the national capital. The decision will shift all studies to online platforms. In a post on X, Atishi stated, "From tomorrow, physical classes shall be suspended for Class 10 and 12, and all studies will be shifted online."

Earlier on Monday, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena ordered the implementation of staggered office timings as part of measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in response to the severe air pollution levels. The new office timings for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will be from 8:30 AM to 5:00 PM, while offices under the Government of NCT of Delhi (GNCTD) will operate from 10:00 AM to 6:30 PM.

A statement from the Lieutenant Governor’s office said, “In view of the severe air pollution levels in Delhi during the winter months, and as part of the measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), the Hon'ble Lieutenant Governor of Delhi has directed the implementation of staggered office timings for offices under the Government of NCT of Delhi and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi."

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court directed Delhi and all governments in the National Capital Region (NCR) to strictly enforce GRAP stage IV anti-pollution measures as the Air Quality Index (AQI) continues to remain in the "severe" category. GRAP measures are activated based on the severity of air pollution, with stage III and IV restrictions enforced when air quality becomes hazardous.