Delhi pollution: Union Minister reminds Punjab of efficient use of Crop Residue Management machines

New Delhi, Jan 6 Expressing concern over Delhi-NCR air quality, Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav on Tuesday directed the Punjab government to ensure that all Crop Residue Management (CRM) machines remain in working condition and are used efficiently.

The Minister also requested the Ministry of Agriculture to brainstorm innovative mechanisms, in consultation with stakeholders and the scientific community, for effective management of crop residue and to counter stubble burning.

He also underlined the need for introspection on the effectiveness of existing measures.

Yadav, while chairing a review of Action Plans of Punjab and Rajasthan, for tackling air pollution in Delhi-NCR, decided that review of state-level action plans would be held every month at the Ministerial level.

The Minister directed that sector-wise targeted action plans be prepared, with clear responsibility for execution fixed on concerned departments.

As the action plans are being prepared eight months in advance, it was expressed that efficient execution would lead to visible positive results in the next season.

This was the fifth meeting in the series of such reviews, conducted on prescribed parameters and formats as directed by the Minister in the earlier review meeting held on December 3, 2025.

The Minister assured that all implementational roadblocks would be addressed through regular inter-State coordination meetings at the highest level.

Going through Punjab’s presentation, Yadav emphasised that all Crop Residue Management (CRM) machines must be ensured to be in working condition and used efficiently.

To ensure this, he desired that SOPs may be prepared for certification of machines in good working condition.

The Minister said pelletisation plants are to be encouraged, and crop residue is to be utilised in thermal power plants and brick kilns.

Installation of Compressed Bio Gas (CBG) plants was emphasised as the most environment-friendly solution for crop residue management. Drone-based surveillance was also encouraged to deter crop residue burning.

Reviewing Rajasthan’s detailed action plan, Yadav highlighted that public transport gaps need to be addressed in Alwar, Bhiwadi, Neemrana and Bharatpur.

Electric buses are to be procured on priority, with a timeline-wise proposal to be submitted. Charging infrastructure is to be augmented in a mission mode in urban areas as well as along highways and expressways, he said.

The issue of unplanned truck parking in Bhiwadi and Neemrana along the National Highway was flagged as a major concern requiring immediate action, including identification of parking lots and preparation of a parking plan to avoid congestion.

The Minister desired that city-specific road redevelopment plans are to be submitted for Alwar, Bhiwadi, Neemrana and Bharatpur.

Yadav directed that closure notices are to be issued immediately to non-compliant industrial units that have not yet installed Online Continuous Emission Monitoring Systems (OCEMS).

