Delhi: Structure Collapse at Humayun’s Tomb, 6–7 People Feared Trapped; Rescue Ops On
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: August 15, 2025 17:58 IST2025-08-15T17:51:28+5:302025-08-15T17:58:01+5:30
A tragic incident of wall collapse has been reported in Delhi where a portion of Humayun's Tomb in Nizamuddin ...
A tragic incident of wall collapse has been reported in Delhi where a portion of Humayun's Tomb in Nizamuddin area collapsed on Friday evening. As per IANS report, Delhi fire service received the call about this incident around 4:30pm after which emergency services promptly reached the spot and are conducting rescue operation. In this accident at least 6-7 people are feared to be trapped.
For rescue operation five fire tenders were rushed to the mid-16th century mausoleum, a popular tourist destination, officials said.
Open in app
VIDEO | Delhi: A portion of the structure at Humayun’s Tomb collapses, and some are feared trapped. More details awaited— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 15, 2025
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/WEvDcD0TLq