Delhi: Structure Collapse at Humayun’s Tomb, 6–7 People Feared Trapped; Rescue Ops On

A tragic incident of wall collapse has been reported in Delhi where a portion of Humayun's Tomb in Nizamuddin area collapsed on Friday evening. As per IANS report, Delhi fire service received the call about this incident around 4:30pm after which emergency services promptly reached the spot and are conducting rescue operation. In this accident at least 6-7 people are feared to be trapped.

For rescue operation five fire tenders were rushed to the mid-16th century mausoleum, a popular tourist destination, officials said.