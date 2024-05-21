Delhi Power Demand Breaks All Records Amid Extreme Heatwave, May Cross 8000 MW

Published: May 21, 2024

In the midst of a scorching heatwave engulfing the capital Delhi, the surge in power consumption has been increased. According to the latest update from the state load dispatch center at 3.30pm IST today (21 May) Delhi power demand has reached new peak. Power demand has surged to 7717 MW, setting a new all-time high for the city.

Notably, on June 29, 2022, Delhi had recorded a peak power demand of 7695 MW, marking a significant increase. This recent trend indicates that for the fourth consecutive day, the peak power demand in Delhi has crossed the 7000 MW mark. Officials from the power distribution companies (DISCOM) anticipate that Delhi's peak power demand is on track to exceed 8000 MW for the first time. 

The recent surge can be attributed to increased usage of air conditioning and coolers due to the hot weather amid the rising temperature in Delhi.

Tags :Delhi powerDelhi powerHeat WaveDelhi Heat Wave