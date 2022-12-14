Delhi: President Murmu launches EV-Yatra Portal

With an aim to facilitate in-vehicle navigation to the nearest public Electric Vehicle charger, President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday launched the 'EV-Yatra Portal' developed by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency.

The launch was made during National Energy Conservation Day celebrations in the national capital today.

President Murmu also presented the National Energy Conservation Awards, National Energy Efficiency Innovation Awards and National Painting Competition prizes in New Delhi today, said the President's Secretariat.

Addressing the gathering, the President said, "It is a top priority for all of us to ensure that future generations breathe in a pollution-free environment, progress well and live healthy lives. Breathing in clean air is a basic human right. By protecting the environment, we can protect many human rights."

The President said that while facing the challenges of climate change and global warming, energy conservation is a global as well as national priority.

"Although India's per capita carbon emissions and greenhouse gas emissions are less than one-third of the world average, India as a responsible country is contributing significantly in environment protection," she added.

The President said that India, in COP-26, had given the message of 'Lifestyle For Environment' i.e. LiFE, urging the world community to adopt an eco-friendly lifestyle.

"In Indian culture and tradition, our lifestyle has always been consistent with the message of LiFE. Respecting nature, not wasting natural resources and taking measures to enhance natural wealth are integral part of such a lifestyle. She said that India is making efforts to move the entire world community towards the adoption of such a lifestyle," she added.

Referring to India's Presidency of G-20, the President said "G-20 countries contribute 85 per cent to the world's total GDP and 75 per cent to international trade. In addition, 60 per cent of the world's population also resides in the G-20 countries. She said that India, during its Presidency, has adopted the theme of 'One Earth, One Family, One Future', according to the ideal of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' and we are also disseminating it on the world stage."

President Murmu also referred to a poignant poem by the great Hindi poetess Mahadevi Verma to emphasise the need for the preservation of nature, including biodiversity.

"The President appreciated all the award winners, especially children. She also commended the winners of the National Energy Efficiency Innovation Awards for their innovative thinking and methodology. She said that their innovations should be widely used so that more and more people could get inspired and develop new methods for environmental protection. She urged all to take a resolution that whatever we do would always be in favour of nature, never against nature. She said that human welfare lies in maintaining the balance between nature and development," the statement added.

( With inputs from ANI )

