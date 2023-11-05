Delhi primary schools to remain shut till November 10 over severe air pollution

Delhi education minister Atishi on Saturday said primary schools in Delhi will remain closed till November 10 as pollution levels continue to remain high in the national capital. For Class 6-12, schools are being given the option of shifting to online classes, she said.As pollution levels continue to remain high, primary schools in Delhi will stay closed till 10th November. For Grade 6-12, schools are being given the option of shifting to online classes,” she announced on social media X.

The announcement comes even as pollution levels once again reached the “severe plus” category in the capital due to unfavourable wind conditions, particularly calm winds during the night, news agency PTI reported A toxic haze lingered over Delhi for the sixth consecutive day on Sunday. Earlier on Friday, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal declared a holiday for all government and private primary schools in the national capital after the pollution levels plunged into the 'severe' category.

The air quality index deteriorated from 415 at 4pm on Saturday to 460 at 7am on Sunday.Under the Centre's air pollution control plan, all emergency measures, including a ban on polluting trucks, commercial four-wheelers, and all types of construction, are mandated to be initiated and enforced in the National Capital Region if the AQI crosses the 450-mark.Air quality in Delhi-NCR declined over the past week due to a gradual drop in temperatures, calm winds that trap pollution, and a surge in post-harvest paddy straw burning across Punjab and Haryana