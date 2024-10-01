Delhi: Prohibitory Orders Under Section 163 of BNSS Imposed for 6 Days in National Capital

In view of inputs regarding calls for holding protests, demonstrations, and campaigns in the national capital during the first week of October, the Office of Commissioner of Police, Delhi, on Monday announced that Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) will be enforced at several locations in Delhi from September 30 to October 5.

In a statement, the Commissioner's office stated, "The general atmosphere in Delhi is sensitive from a law and order point of view due to various current issues, like the prevailing communal atmosphere in view of the proposed Waqf Amendment Bill and the issue of Shahi Idgah in the Sadar Bazaar area, the politically charged issue of MCD Standing Committee elections and the pending declaration of results of DUSU Elections, etc."

Delhi | Section 163 of BNSS is imposed in the districts of New Delhi, North and Central apart from all Police Stations having territorial jurisdiction over the State borders of Delhi for a period of 6 days from September 30 to October 5 in view of multiple organisations' call for… — ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2024

Further, the Jammu, Kashmir, and Haryana legislative assembly elections are underway, and thus, the order said, there is a need to continuously check the movement of persons and vehicles from Delhi borders.

"In view of the above, I, Sanjay Arora, Commissioner of Police, Delhi in exercise of the powers conferred to undersigned by virtue of section *163 Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 (BNSS) read with Govt. of India, Ministry of Law and Justice (Legislative Department), New Delhi's Notification No.2654 dated 16.07.2024, do hereby make this written order in the Districts of New Delhi, North and Central apart from all Police Stations having territorial jurisdiction over the State borders of Delhi for a period of 6 days w.e.f. 30/09/2024 to 05/10/2024 (both days inclusive) to prohibit, (i) assembly of five or more unauthorized persons, (ii) carrying of fire-arms, banners, placards, lathis, spears, swords, sticks, brickbats etc (iii) pocketing or dharnas in any public area etc. and doing so shall be punishable under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023," the Commissioner's office stated.