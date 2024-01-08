Delhi, Punjab CMs visit jailed AAP legislator in Guj; criticise BJP

Ahmedabad, Jan 8 Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, along with his Punjab counterpart, Bhagwant Mann, on Monday visited incarcerated Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator Chaitar Vasava at Rajpipla jail in Gujarat.

Both criticised the ruling BJP in the state for what they termed as "its peak in authoritarianism".

Mann said the BJP's approach towards individuals who work for public welfare is a challenge for the entire nation. "Those who work in the public's interest are being targeted and unjustly jailed on fabricated charges by agencies like the ED and the CBI. This kind of authoritarianism cannot last," the Punjab CM said.

The visit follows a rally on Sunday in Netrang, a tribal-dominated area in Bharuch district, Gujarat, where both leaders campaigned in support of Vasava.

During the rally, Kejriwal announced Vasava as the AAP candidate for the Bharuch Lok Sabha seat in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The seat is currently held by BJP's former Union minister Mansukh Vasava.

Chaitar Vasava is a legislator from Dediapada in Narmada district. He was arrested last year on charges of intimidating forest officials and firing shots during a dispute over land cultivation rights of local tribals in Narmada district.

The case also involves his wife, Shakuntalaben, who faces similar charges.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor