Delhi Rains: Airport Operations Impacted, IndiGo, Air India, and SpiceJet Issue Travel Advisories as Heavy Downpour Hits the National Capital

Heavy rainfall swept across several areas of the national capital on Tuesday afternoon, prompting Delhi Airport to issue an advisory cautioning passengers about possible disruptions to flight operations due to the adverse weather. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has placed Delhi under yellow and orange alerts, predicting moderate showers along with light thunderstorms and lightning. As the city is witnessing heavy rains, the Delhi Airport, IndiGo, Spicejet, and Air India have issued Travel Advisory.

The Delhi Airport posted on X, "Due to inclement weather conditions in Delhi, flight operations at Delhi Airport may be impacted. Our on-ground teams are diligently working with all stakeholders to ensure a seamless and efficient passenger experience. Passengers may consider alternative mode of transport including Delhi Metro to get to the Airport to avoid potential delays. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information."

Due to inclement weather conditions in Delhi, flight operations at Delhi Airport may be impacted, says Delhi Airport. pic.twitter.com/Ox7J48WaQx — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2025

Also Read: Diwali 2025: When to Celebrate Deepavali – October 20 or 21? Check Lakshmi Puja Muhurat, Amavasya Tithi, and Other Details

IndiGo posted on X, “Travel Advisory While we want your journey to be as hassle-free as possible, Mother Nature has her own plans. With heavy rains and thunderstorms expected again in #Delhi there’s a chance this could lead to air traffic congestion and impact flight operations. While we continue doing our best to keep operations smooth, we recommend planning ahead. Any changes to your flight schedule will be shared via your registered contact details, so do ensure they’re up to date. Check your flight status on our website or app before heading to the airport. And with waterlogging and slow-moving traffic likely, allow some extra time for your commute. Stay safe on the roads, and travel prepared.”

Travel Advisory



While we want your journey to be as hassle-free as possible, Mother Nature has her own plans. With heavy rains and thunderstorms expected again in #Delhi there’s a chance this could lead to air traffic congestion and impact flight operations.



While we continue… — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) October 7, 2025

SpiceJet posted on X, “#WeatherUpdate: Due to bad weather in Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may be affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via

http://

spicejet.com/#status.”

#WeatherUpdate: Due to bad weather in Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may be affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via https://t.co/2wynECYWr0. — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) October 7, 2025

Air India posted on X, “#TravelAdvisory Rain may impact flight operations to and from Delhi today. Please check your flight status at https://www.airindia.com/in/en/manage/flight-status.html before heading to the airport and allow extra time for your journey due to possible slow moving traffic.”

#TravelAdvisory



Rain may impact flight operations to and from Delhi today.



Please check your flight status at https://t.co/5vemTRNKgu before heading to the airport and allow extra time for your journey due to possible slow moving traffic. — Air India (@airindia) October 7, 2025

The weather department added that parts of central, southwest, west, northwest, and north Delhi may experience moderate thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, hail, and winds reaching speeds of 40–60 kmph. The national capital began its Tuesday on a rainy note, with the minimum temperature settling at 21°C — about 1.3 degrees below normal. According to the weather office, light rainfall is expected throughout the day due to the influence of a Western Disturbance impacting the region.