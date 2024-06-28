Delhi Rains: Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu To Probe Airport T1 Roof Collapse Incident

An investigation has been initiated into the roof collapse at Delhi airport's Terminal 1, which occurred early Friday morning. The incident resulted in one fatality and injuries to six others. Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu has declared that a comprehensive inspection of the airport's structure will be conducted.

During his visit to the airport, Naidu stated that the situation is now under control. Terminal 1 (T1) has been closed, and efforts are underway to transfer flight operations to T2 and T3.

The minister said a compensation of Rs 20 lakh will be given to the family of the deceased and Rs 3 lakh to the injured people. At approximately 5 am, amid heavy rains in the national capital, the incident occurred at the departure area of Terminal 1 (T1) at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA). The Civil Aviation Ministry reported on Friday that the collapse of the canopy at Delhi airport's T1 was caused by the heavy rain.

Sources in the know said flight departures have been suspended till 2 pm. T1 has only domestic flight operations by IndiGo and SpiceJet. The airport -- which has three terminals T1, T2 and T3 -- handles around 1,400 flight movements daily. The technical reasons and other aspects of the incident will be known after the investigation, the minister told reporters.