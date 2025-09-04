Delhi Rains: Driver Injured After Auto Falls Into Pothole as Newly Built Flyover Caves In (Watch Video)

An autorickshaw driver was injured after his auto fell into a pothole on a recently built flyover near Alipur on National Highway (NH-44) in Delhi, which caved in on Thursday morning, September 4, according to the news agency IANS. A video shared on X shows huge potholes on the flyover due to heavy rainfall.

According to the information, the front part of an auto fell into the pit, due to which he received injuries and rushed to Harishchandra Hospital. As of now, police have closed the flyover for vehicular traffic and diverted.

Delhi: An auto fell into a pothole on a recently built flyover near Alipur under NHAI, leaving the driver injured pic.twitter.com/g8uWOVp1qk — IANS (@ians_india) September 4, 2025

Meanwhile, due to continuous and heavy rainfall, the water level of the Yamuna River crossed the danger mark and overflowed at the old railway bridge, which was reported at 207.48 metres at 7 am. The overflowing waters of the Yamuna entered houses in the area.

According to official data, the water level remained at 207.48 metres between 6 am and 7 am. At 5 am, the water level was 207.47 metres, while at 6 am it was 207.48 metres. Officials said the water level remained stable at 207.47 metres between 2 am and 5 am. Floodwater reached near the Delhi Secretariat, where the offices of the Chief Minister, Cabinet Ministers and key bureaucrats are located. Areas around Vasudev Ghat are also flooded.

Floodwater has also reached Shri Marghat Wale Hanuman Baba Mandir near Kashmiri Gate. The flood control bulletin issued on Wednesday evening said that the water level of the old railway bridge would be 207.48 metres at 8 am and is likely to fall thereafter. The old railway bridge serves as a major point to monitor the flow of the river and potential flood hazards.