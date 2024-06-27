Delhi Rains: Heavy Downpour Brings Respite from Heat, Minimum Temperature at 28.6°C (Watch Video)

Heavy rain lashed parts of the national capital on Thursday morning, providing Delhiites with much-needed relief from the heat. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 28.6 degrees Celsius.

In a notification issued at 9:30 am, the IMD stated that thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain, heavy rain at isolated places, and winds with speeds of 20-40 kmph would continue to occur over Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas for the next two hours.

#WATCH | Parts of Delhi receive heavy rainfall, bringing respite from heat.



Visuals from Sarita Vihar area. pic.twitter.com/OHkSOURVpB — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2024

Moderate rain over parts of Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas is very likely to cause slippery roads, low visibility, traffic disruption and localised waterlogging in low-lying areas, it said.

Police reported that a wall on a vacant plot collapsed due to the rain in southwest Delhi’s Vasant Kunj area. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident.

While the IMD has not specified when the monsoon is expected to arrive in Delhi, the private weather forecasting agency Skymet Weather Services predicted on Wednesday that the monsoon could reach Delhi by the end of this week.

The monsoon current typically enters Delhi between June 27 and 29. Last year, it arrived on June 26 while the first monsoon showers of 2022 were recorded on June 30, according to official data.